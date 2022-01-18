LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A music festival featuring a lineup of emo and rock artists from the past two decades is set to be held in Las Vegas later this year.
According to a news release, dubbed the When We Were Young Festival, the event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
According to a news release, channeling the ultimate 2000s nostalgia, the festival features:
My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss.
According to the release, a special presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.
Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 2 p.m. PT, organizers say.
GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older, according to the festival.
