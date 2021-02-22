LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multi-platinum award-winning music producer and A&R executive Jeff Blue talks to MORE about discovering the band Linkin Park, and he chronicles their rise to fame in his book, "One Step Closer."
Blue is the name behind music artists like Macy Gray and DJ Ashba and bands like Hoobastank and Linkin Park, and now he's getting candid about his experience finding these artists in a tough music business.
"The whole story is that everyone has dreams, and most people give up after just a few rejections," Blue tells MORE. "But this story is about how I met a UCLA student who became my intern. I ended up signing his band after their very first show, which never happens."
That band was rock band Linkin Park. Blue says the ultimate message of his book is to never give up.
"This band received 44 rejections," Blue said. "But through perseverance and overcoming roadblocks and rejections, this band went to create the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st century."
You can buy, "One Step Closer" on Amazon and at jeffbluemusic.com.
