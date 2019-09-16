LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is bringing the heat to this year’s PRIDE Festival on October 11-12 with a talented lineup of music artists.
Kiesza, Vassy and Cazwell will take the stage as well as performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Manila Luzon and Bob The Drag Queen.
The two-day event will also include entertainment by Inaya Day, DJ Rex Von Rex, DJ Jaydean, Dollface, Empire Records, Zumba Group, Joey Jay, Joey Suarez, Lady Q, Nick Ayler, Nikki Exotika and Sonora Mar Y Mar.
In addition to the elaborate lineup, the event will also house:
- A delicious selection of food trucks
- Pop-up drag shows with some of the country’s top performers
- Over 100 vendors with PRIDE merchandise
- An all-ages “Family Fun Zone”
- An animal lovers’ pet parade
- 18 and over “After Dark” celebrations
Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11. PRIDE after dark (18+) will go from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Festivities will kick off the following day at noon and PRIDE after dark (18+) will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.
$15 weekend pass tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dlvec.com, while tickets at the door will start at $20 per day.
