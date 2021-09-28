LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new experience at Tivoli Village in Summerlin is giving horror fans the chance to get up close with some of their favorite monsters.
The Museum of Monsters is an interactive social media photo-op experience filled with life-sized creatures and monsters from your nightmares.
You can embark through a cinematic history of horror films when you explore the inside of the museum and pose with characted like the possessed 'Regan' from 'The Exorcist' or 'Freddy Krueger' from 'Nightmare on Elm Street.'
The museum is designed to be enjoyed by all ages, but be aware that the characters in the museum are very life-like and scary.
It's located at 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 130 inside Tivoli Village and will be open seven days a week starting Thursday, Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.
Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at www.museumofmonsters.com.
