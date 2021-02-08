LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MTV's show "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" is returning with five new episodes with the ghost detectives facing the ultimate test of tracking down jilters during a pandemic.
Travis Mills is the co-host of "Ghosted." He says, "You know I’ve come to expect nothing from the show meaning like you know you never know what people are going to say. At the end you kind of just gotta strap in and just be along from the ride because there’s honestly three sides to every single story."
Mills continued to tell us what to expect from these new upcoming episodes.
"So you know there’s a haunted side. There’s the ghost side. And then there’s the truth. I think my co-host Rachel and I are spending the entire time trying to figure out what that truth is, and you know I think a lot of these ones have to do with with best friendships and not romantic at all. I think sometimes it’s even worse you know when you get ghosted by someone who you’ve been best friends with for a long time," Mills said.
To see the drama unfold yourself, watch a new episode of "Ghosted" every night this week on MTV.
