LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some of the most iconic rock legends are heading to Vegas to perform together as part of "The Stadium Tour."
Motley Crue, Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will stop in Las Vegas this summer as part of a tour across the United States and Canada.
According to a news release, the groups will stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the Las Vegas show beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program: www.citientertainment.com.
Artist fan presales begin Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Allegiant Stadium customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.
