LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Morrissey will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for five nights.
Morrissey's residency "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” will play five nights, June 26 – 27, July 1, July 3 – 4.
Morrissey, once voted the second-greatest living British cultural icon (behind David Attenborough and before Paul McCartney), takes on this residency on the heels of the announcement of his 13th solo album and third studio album for BMG, defiantly titled “I Am Not A Dog on a Chain,” set to be released on March 20.
Ticket prices start at $59 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.