LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who are still hoping to purchase tickets for Garth Brooks' stop at Allegiant Stadium are in luck.
Allegiant Stadium on Thursday announced that additional tickets have opened up for Brooks' previously sold-out concert July 10 at the stadium.
According to a release, fans will be able to purchase the newly released seats starting Monday, June 21 at 12:00 PM PDT at the ticket link HERE.
Brooks will perform at Allegiant Stadium on July 10 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.