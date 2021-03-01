LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor Jason Sudeikis won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Actor in a comedy series.
MORE talked to his co-stars Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein about the success the show has received.
“I don’t think we even knew what was going on and before it came out we were like well if a couple of people see it and like it will be happy so the fact that people watched it let alone loved it, let alone we got nominated for stuff, let alone people have tattoos of it on their body with certain lines it is way beyond what we dreamt so it’s kind a yeah unbelievable,” Goldstein said.
While the show is receiving many praises, when it comes to the actor’s real athletic ability, they said they both struggle and thank the editors who made them look good on camera.
MORE asked them which Las Vegas show they think they would succeed in, they told us, Cirque du Solei or Blue Man Group.
Production is underway now; you can catch up on season one now on Apple +.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.