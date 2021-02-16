LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With workplaces employing multiple generations, working together can be difficult -- some would say a culture shock.
On Tuesday morning, MORE spoke with author Joanna Dodd Massey.
“For the first time ever, there are five generations in the workplace with different backgrounds, ideals and expectations. With workers from 18-to-85-years-old, organizations are experiencing more miscommunication and misunderstandings than ever before," she said.
This change can cause defensiveness, anger, frustration, as well as stress and fear.
"Americans are experiencing a culture revolution unlike anything we have seen since the 1960s. Millennials and Gen Z are nearly half of the U.S. population and, as consumers and employees, they are dramatically changing the way we work," according to a news release on the topic.
Dr. Massey holds four graduate degrees in both business and psychology, and she is a member of the American Psychological Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.