LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More popular comedians have been added to the 'Aces of Comedy' series over at The Mirage.
Comedians joining the roster include Fortune Feimster, Daniel Tosh, Tim Allen, Ray Romano and Nikki Glaser.
David Spade is slated to kick off the series on August 20.
Here is a list of the added performances:
- Gabriel Iglesias - Sept. 10-12
- Daniel Tosh - Sept. 24-25, Oct. 15-16, Nov. 12-13
- Tim Allen - Nov. 5-6
- Ray Romano & David Spade - Oct. 1-2, Dec. 17-18
- Bill Maher - Nov. 26-27
- Nikki Glaser - Sept. 17
- Tom Segura - Jan. 7-8, 2022
Tickets for all new performances go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (PT). They can be purchased online by clicking here.
