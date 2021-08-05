LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced Thursday it will host a special program for the upcoming 25h anniversary of the murder of Tupac Shakur.
According to the museum, the event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The event include a discussion with American rapper Chuck D and others "as they explore the events that led to the musician’s death, the controversies that followed and Shakur’s cultural legacy."
Titled “One Night in Las Vegas: The 25th Anniversary of the Tupac Shakur Murder,” tickets are available for $75 and includes the opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with all panelists prior to the program.
The museum notes that on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, hip-hop superstar Tupac Shakur was shot four times while sitting in a car idling at a stoplight in Las Vegas. Shakur died six days later at a local hospital.
Hip-hop artist Chuck D and three other panelists will explore what happened on the night of the shooting as well as the cultural impact the murder of Shakur inflicted.
Participants in the special program include:
- Chuck D, leader and co-founder of the legendary rap group Public Enemy. He was pivotal in advancing hip-hop lyrics and the art of rapping. Chuck D will discuss Shakur’s cultural legacy and the impact of his death.
- E.D.I. Mean, an original member of the Outlawz. The hip-hop group was formed by Shakur just months before his death. On the night of the shooting, E.D.I. was in the car traveling behind Shakur.
- Stephanie Frederic, a journalist and film producer. She has worked on several films, including the Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” and the A&E documentary series “Who Killed Tupac?” Before his death, Frederic conducted an exclusive interview with Orlando Anderson, who was the primary suspect in the Shakur murder investigation.
- Greg McCurdy, public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the time of Shakur’s death. McCurdy, now a retired assistant sheriff, brings a local perspective to the conversation.
