LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a unique date idea? Nevada residents can enjoy free admission to the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.
According to a news release, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Mob Museum will offer free admission to Nevada residents with a valid I.D. on Monday, Feb. 14.
The offer is valid from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are buy-one-get-one-free for non-local residents, the museum notes.
Guests may obtain their free admission in person at the museum's box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to the free admission offer, the Mob Museum's Underground speakeasy and distillery is also offering 10% off food and beverages. The attraction notes that the offer excludes souvenir spirit bottles or other retail items. Guests must be 21+ to visit the speakeasy.
For more information, click HERE.
