LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is offering free admission to Nevada residents in celebration of Kefauver Day.
According to a news release, on Monday, Nov. 15, Nevada residents can enjoy free admission to the museum with valid ID, while non-residents can take advantage of buy-one, get-one tickets.
Held on Nov. 15, Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Mob Museum’s courtroom in 1950.
According to the release, named after Senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, the Kefauver Committee hearings were televised nationwide and brought organized crime into the living rooms of many Americans for the first time. The Kefauver hearings, which were held in 14 U.S. cities from 1950 to 1951, were pivotal in the national fight against organized crime, as well as events that influenced the development of Las Vegas, the release notes.
For more information about the Mob Museum, call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.
