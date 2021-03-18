LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Michael Jackson tribute show, 'MJ Live' is returning to the STRAT after going dark due to the pandemic.
'MJ Live' is returning to the stage on March 18, after shutting down in November when the production came back for just a few weeks. That decision was made due to Governor Steve Sisolak's restrictions to cut audience capacity.
Now Las Vegas shows are allowed 50 percent capacity with some selling up to 250 tickets.
Michael Jackson tribute artist and the show's star Jalles Franca says he's happy to get back to what he loves to do along with his cast, crew and production team.
"The show, it’s a lot of fun man," Franca said. "You know it's the next best thing right next to Michael Jackson, and everything is live. You can see the musicians here we sing. We have a dancers on the stage, and we do about 20 Michael Jackson songs all the way from 'Want Be Startin' Somethin,' 'Beat It,' 'Thriller,' 'Billie Jean' and the entire Jackson 5 medley."
'MJ Live' is now showing Thursday-Tuesday with showtimes at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $57.50 and can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.