LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MJ Live, the award-winning Michael Jackson tribute concert highlighting the talent of the legendary Michael Jackson is moving to Tropicana Las Vegas.
The show recreates some of the most iconic moments from Jackson with dancing, special effects, a live band and of course singing of Jackson's greatest hits like "Thriller," "Billie Jean," "Bad," and more.
MJ Live is currently playing at The Strat until Dec. 30, with showtimes at 8 p.m.
MJ Live will kick off performances at Tropicana Las Vegas starting Feb. 7, 2022, with shows nightly (dark Tuesdays) at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.).
Tickets start at $57.50 and can be purchased online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.