LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rap trio Migos has announced a four-day experience in Las Vegas to celebrate the release of their new album, Culture III.
They will perform at some of the top clubs and pool parties in Vegas from October 14-17.
But it's not just Migos taking the stage. They will bring some of the biggest names in hip hop to also perform.
Travel packages include a four-day, three-night stay at some of the best resorts on the strip.
Ticket prices and more details will be provided at pollen.co/x/migos-lasvegas-2021-1.
