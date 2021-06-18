Cirque du Soleil previews new Michael Jackson show

Cirque du Soleil previewed four performances for the media of its upcoming Michael Jackson tribute show, "One." The show opened on June 29, 2013.

 Source: MORE/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil will reopen its residency at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on August 19.

Inspired by the King of Pop and featuring his acclaimed music, the show returns to the Michael Jackson ONE Theater in time to celebrate Jackson's birthday on Aug. 29.

The international production will perform five nights a week, with two showings each night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.