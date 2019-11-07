LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Michael Buble is bringing his 2020 U.S. tour to T-Mobile Arena on May 9, 2020.
The Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and producer returned to the U.S. after a lengthy absence for a sold-out 37 show tour where he performed for over 500,000 fans including a sell-out show at T-Mobile Arena on March 30, 2019.
Every full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Bublé’s highly anticipated new album love. love is Bublé’s 8th major studio album for Reprise Records and will be available November 16.
Bublé released a new version of the holiday single “White Christmas” on November 1.
Tickets for Buble's concert go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 @ 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.