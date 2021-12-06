LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multi-Grammy winning artist Michael Bublé will headline a limited engagement concert at Resorts World Las Vegas next spring.
According to a news release, the multi-platinum artist will host an up-close and personal concert inside the new 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World.
“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait,” Bublé said.
The show begins April 27, 2022, with following date:
- April 2022: 29,30
- May 2022: 4,6,7
Tickets for the limited engagement, plus a limited number of VIP ticket packages, will go on sale to the public Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. PT through Thursday, December 9 at 10 p.m. PT.
