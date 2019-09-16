LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Michael Bolton will perform at The Smith Center on March 4, 2020.
Bolton won two GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He's also sold more than 65 million records globally.
2019 marks Michael’s 50th year of making contributions to the entertainment industry, having been signed at age 16.
Bolton's biggest hits including, "Said I Loved You...But I Lied," When I'm Back On My Feet Again," and "Missing You Now."
Michael’s most recent release, A SYMPHONY OF HITS, a #1 album on the Billboard Classical Chart, is a collection of his favorite Greatest Hits newly arranged and recorded with a full symphony orchestra.
Ticket prices for his concert begin at $40.95 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased here.
