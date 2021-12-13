LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Monday that it is selling the operations of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip to Hard Rock International.
Hard Rock International is purchasing the operations of The Mirage for $1.075 billion in cash, according to a news release.
"This transaction is a significant milestone for MGM Resorts, and for Las Vegas," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. "As part of the team that opened The Mirage in 1989, I know firsthand how special it is, and what a great opportunity it presents to the Hard Rock team. I want to thank all of our Mirage employees who have consistently delivered world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for more than three decades."
Under the terms of the agreement, according to the release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.
MGM states that the the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The Mirage opened in 1989 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000. The company says that the iconic Strip property is known worldwide for its 90-foot volcano on Las Vegas Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.