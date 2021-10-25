LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two major acts are coming to Allegiant Stadium in February 2022.
In two back-to-back concerts, Metallica and Billy Joel will take the stage at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, respectively.
Metallica will be joined by Greta Van Fleet on Friday.
Tickets for general admission go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 on ticketmaster.com.
