LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heavy metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God are going on tour together and making a stop in Las Vegas.
The bands will be performing at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 7. They will also be joined by bands Trivium and In Flames.
Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (PST) Ticket prices start at $29.50 and can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.