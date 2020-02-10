Megadeth

MEGADETH

 (credit: Mcabe Gregg)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heavy metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God are going on tour together and making a stop in Las Vegas.

The bands will be performing at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 7. They will also be joined by bands Trivium and In Flames.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (PST) Ticket prices start at $29.50 and can be purchased by clicking here

