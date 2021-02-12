LAS VEGAS (FOX5 -- Henderson Silver Knights in-arena host Bojo Ackah is hyped to hype the team's fans for their games.
Ackah is the AHL team's first in-arena host as this is its inaugural year, but he is no stranger to having a hosting gig, because he works as a radio personality for Q100.5.
He says he's thrilled to be a part of sports history in Henderson.
Ackah tells MORE, "Luckily, Henderson Silver Knights chose the right dude, because I'm going to bring the personality, the swagger...I'm just going to have a lot of fun. I can't wait."
Ackah says he is working side-by-side with Vegas Golden Knights in-arena host Mark Schunock who will fill in for him if for some reason he can't host a game.
Ackah says he hopes fans can return after March to watch games in person at the Orleans Arena where the Silver Knights play.
"We're hoping to have fans in there at some type of percentage. In the meantime, I'm gonna do my thing to engage fans through social media throughout the games, but we're just so excited," Ackah said.
You can follow Ackah on social media on Instagram @bojo_live or like his Facebook page bojoQ100.5.
