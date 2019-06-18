LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rappers Meek Mill and Future will co-headline their Legendary Nights Tour at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, October 5.
Meek Mill and Future will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests including YG and Mustard. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city outing will wrap in Las Vegas.
Ticket prices range from $29.99 to $199.50 and will go on sale Friday, June 21. They can be purchased at axs.com.
