LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrity psychic medium Thomas John has extended Las Vegas residency at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace.
“Being in Las Vegas has been a truly amazing experience,” said Thomas. “My life mission is to bring peace of mind, comfort, joy and sometimes laughter to those who long for contact with a loved one who has passed and I am grateful to be able to make connections nightly, because our spirits never die.”
Thomas’ celebrity clients have included Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Nicks, Goldie Hawn and Courteney Cox, among others.
Thomas John kicked off his shows just last month in January and the response has been great from audience.
Tickets for Thomas John's new shows through July 26, 2020 start at $49 and are on sale. They can be purchased online here.
