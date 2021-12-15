LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- America’s Top Psychic Medium and E! Entertainment star Matt Fraser is coming to Las Vegas.
Fraser has wowed people with his online and in-person readings.
You can now experience it yourself when he comes to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Feb. 12, 2022.
Fraser's readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
