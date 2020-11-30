LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mark your calendar, fast food lovers, the McRib is returning to Las Vegas Valley McDonald's locations this week.
According to a news release, the beloved McDonald's sandwich will return to Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The news release notes that this is the first time since 2018 that the McRib will be available in Las Vegas.
This year's return will also mark the first time since 2012 that the fan-favorite sandwich is available nationwide.
According to McDonald's, the McRib made its national debut in 1982, and today it’s one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world.
Customers in Germany can enjoy the sandwich year-round, McDonald's says.
