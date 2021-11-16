LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Floyd Mayweather's Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio is set to open its first location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in December.
In celebration of the opening, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness will host free outdoor workout classes on the green behind Whole Foods from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday in November, according to a news release.
The release notes that Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, is expected to open in December near Whole Foods. It will mark the first location in Nevada.
To learn more, visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.
