LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio was closed Wednesday night after a kitchen worker tested positive for COVID-19, MGM confirmed.
MGM spokesman Brian Ahern said the restaurant would close for the night "out of an abundance of caution."
"We will be sanitizing the work area and determining who they may have come in contact with for both tracing and testing,” he said.
Mayfair was last open on Sunday and the individual received the diagnoses before reporting to work on June 17.
MGM said any guests who have symptoms will be offered an onsite test.
