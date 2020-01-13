LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Matchbox Twenty is bringing its tour to Las Vegas with special guests The Wallflowers.
The bands will perform at the Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 26, 2020 at 8 p.m.
"Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017.
Rob Thomas said, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
Tickets prices start at $59.95 and go on sale on Friday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. (PST)
