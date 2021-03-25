LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas magician Mat Franco is one of many of our city's headliners returning to perform live in-person shows.
Franco's show 'Magic Reinvented Nightly' will be reopening over at The LINQ on April 29.
Franco says the show has been revamped with new lighting, design, scenic elements and of course new tricks. He worked with the creative director of "America's Got Talent" to make his new vision a reality.
“The new production is the most slick and modern adaptation to date," Franco said. "Most importantly, I want the heart and soul of the show to emanate from the unrepeatable rapport that is developed with each and every audience.”
Shows run Thursday though Monday at 7 p.m. with an additional 9:30 p.m. showing on Saturdays.
Ticket prices start at $44.05 and go on sale Friday, March 26. You can purchase them by clicking here.
