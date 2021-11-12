Chiefs Raiders Football

Players warm up prior to an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders continue its trend of booking top talent to perform at home halftime shows. 

Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello will entertain fans this Sunday, Nov. 14 when the Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. 

Marshmello is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world and he recently landed a summer residency at The Wynn Las Vegas.

The masked DJ is just the latest performer to takeover halftime at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Carlos Santana performed at the Aug. 14 preseason game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Too $hort and Ice Cube performed at the Raiders’ regular season opener on Sept. 13. Ludacris performed on Oct. 10, and The Grambling State University “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” performed at halftime of the Oct. 24 game.

