LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Market in the Alley is returning to the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas.
It will showcase about 50 small businesses, artists and curators. It will be located within festival grounds on Fremont between 10th and 11th streets. It will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
The three-day festival will be in downtown Las Vegas, Sept. 17 to 19. Over the years, Life is Beautiful has featured top performing artists, such as Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Mumford & Sons, Billie Eilish and Post Malone.
Tickets to the festival are sold out.
