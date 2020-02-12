LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mariah Carey fans can celebrate Valentine's Day with 8 more chances to see her perform in Las Vegas in February with her residency at Caesars Palace.
Now so far, the following dates of Mariah's residency "The Butterfly Returns" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are the only ones scheduled this year.
Feb. 2020: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
BUT don't worry fans, her reps tell us her more performances will be announced soon.
Mariah performs her biggest hits during the breathtaking production that features a four-piece live band, three backup singers and seven incredible dancers.
Ticket prices start at $55 and can be purchased by clicking here.
