LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mariah Carey fans only have 8 more chances to see her perform in Las Vegas until her residency at Caesars Palace officially comes to an end.
Mariah's residency "The Butterfly Returns" will officially close on Feb. 29 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
A limited number of tickets and meet & greets are available for the following performances:
Feb. 2020: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Mariah performs her biggest hits during the breathtaking production that features a four-piece live band, three backup singers and seven incredible dancers.
Ticket prices start at $55 and can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.