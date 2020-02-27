Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett lead Academy of Country Music award nominations

The Academy of Country Music announced nominations for its 55th annual awards Thursday.
Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led with five each, followed by Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, and Old Dominion with four.
First-time nominee Justin Bieber also received four picks for his work on the "10,000 Hours" song with Dan + Shay.
Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM award-winner Keith Urban will host the show for the first time.
The following is a list of the main awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Center Point Road" -- Thomas Rhett
"Girl" -- Maren Morris
"Heartache Medication" -- Jon Pardi
"What You See Is What You Get" -- Luke Combs
"Wildcard" -- Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" -- Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" -- Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Some Of It" -- Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Dive Bar" -- Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love" -- Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
"Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town" -- Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.