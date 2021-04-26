LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary Latin singer Marc Anthony is bringing his tour to Las Vegas this fall.
The Marc Anthony Tour will stop at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 23, 2021.
Anthony will perform some of the biggest hits of his music career for his fans who attend.
Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.