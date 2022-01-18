LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Tuesday confirmed the withdrawal.
Magician Jay Owenhouse is withdrawing his request - there will not be a tiger show in District E— Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) January 18, 2022
Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists.
Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show.
According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.
