Dozens turned out to speak against a magician looking to host a nightly tiger show near the Strip. The town board voted unanimously against his proposal, and now the matter goes to Clark County commissioners.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Tuesday confirmed the withdrawal.

Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists.

Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show.

According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.