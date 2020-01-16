LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magician Mat Franco has announced he is extending his award-winning show MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY for 5 more years at The LINQ Hotel & Experience.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary this summer, MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY was recently named Gold Winner for Best Production Show and the Mat Franco Theater was named Best Showroom / Live Venue by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas Awards. Since opening in 2015, MAT FRANCO - MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY has been honored with seven Best of Las Vegas Awards.
“I showed up in Vegas five years ago as a kid with a deck of cards and a dream,” Franco said. “This five-year extension motivates me even more to redefine magic as we know it, and to share it with the world in ways people have never seen.
For showtimes and tickets to Franco's show, visit MatFranco.com
