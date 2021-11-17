LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For one night only, magician Lance Burton is returning to Las Vegas.
One of the greatest stage magicians in the past century is making his long awaited return to Las Vegas later this month as part of a special charity performance.
Lance Burton will make a special appearance to benefit Opportunity Village and Variety the Children’s Charity of South Nevada.
The charity event, dubbed Lance Burton & Friends, is happening Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the OV Event Center at the Oakey Campus.
“I’m doing some of my favorite magic, big illusions, sleight of hand, audience participation, and I’m bringing some of my best friends with me. And there’s a lot of comedy, a lot of magic, juggling, and we have a little something for everybody,” says Burton.
Tickets for Lance Burton Master Magician & Friends are on sale now at Opportunity Village.
Tickets start at $20.
