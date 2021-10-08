LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans attending Sunday's Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium will be treated to a show before the show.
According to a news release, magician and Las Vegas Strip headliner Criss Angel will perform a "mind-blowing" demonstration at 12 p.m. inside the stadium as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative.
The release states that in collaboration wit Caesars Entertainment, a "unique stunt will be performed for the first time in front of an audience of this size, and in a venue of this magnitude."
“I am grateful to the Raiders for giving me the opportunity to stage what is going to be a truly notable performance that is very personal to me and my family,” said Angel. “I urge everyone to be in their seats well in advance of kickoff to not miss a minute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.