LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Madonna didn't get a warm welcome as she kicked off her Las Vegas engagement 2 hours late.

Madonna brought her intimate Madame X show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Thursday night, and fans report the singer didn't hit the stage until 12:30 a.m. when it was scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. 

Fans reportedly booed Madonna and chanted they wanted a refund when she took the stage. Madonna's late start wasn't the only thing that upset fans, but they took to social media and accused her of not performing her hits, talking too much and belittling her audience by even calling them "poor" at one point during the show.

It was so bad that Wonderwall.com reports a source told them more than 500 refunds were issued to fans who left before or walked out during the show. 

Here's what some of them had to say on Twitter:

However some die-hard fans came to Madonna's defense on social media, saying she is known for being late and said the crowd should've known that.

Madonna still has two more performances at The Colosseum on Saturday and Sunday. Fans hope it will not be a repeat of what happened at Thursday's show. 

