LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Madonna didn't get a warm welcome as she kicked off her Las Vegas engagement 2 hours late.
Madonna brought her intimate Madame X show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Thursday night, and fans report the singer didn't hit the stage until 12:30 a.m. when it was scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m.
Fans reportedly booed Madonna and chanted they wanted a refund when she took the stage. Madonna's late start wasn't the only thing that upset fans, but they took to social media and accused her of not performing her hits, talking too much and belittling her audience by even calling them "poor" at one point during the show.
It was so bad that Wonderwall.com reports a source told them more than 500 refunds were issued to fans who left before or walked out during the show.
Here's what some of them had to say on Twitter:
Complete waste of money! Horrible show. @madonna is completely disrespectful to audience starting so late. Lost a fan.— Kelly-Anne Pelley (@kapelley) November 8, 2019
You were seriously late to the show your fans payed good $ to see = disrespectfulFans were walking out, if you can’t see that’s a problem you’ve a big problem on your hands.— vacation_chaser (@vacation_chaser) November 8, 2019
Worse concert ever! Rudeness is 1 hour 1/2 late. She talked more than she sang! Don’t anybody waste ur time and money to attend. Going to see about getting a refund!— IrmaG (@goerns3) November 8, 2019
Well I think Madonna is the first concert I’ve been to where people were booing and chanting “refund”. Show was supposed to start at 10:30 and she came on stage at midnight. pic.twitter.com/F3ZR2LFs72— Kelley (@UGagaboots) November 8, 2019
Just saw the Madonna X concert at Caesars Palace & do not have one good thing to post. It was not a concert. She lacked energy, focused on her political views & world issues. We expect entertainment and not listen to personal opinion. Shame on Madonna.— nora garcia (@noragar17637658) November 8, 2019
I can’t believe I’m saying this but I just walked out of Madame X. @Madonna seriously bombed. Didn’t sing any hits, made fun of audience members for being poor, and talked 80% of the show. Truly horrific #MadonnaIsCancelled— Henry Foggo (@FOGettabout_it) November 8, 2019
However some die-hard fans came to Madonna's defense on social media, saying she is known for being late and said the crowd should've known that.
Madonna still has two more performances at The Colosseum on Saturday and Sunday. Fans hope it will not be a repeat of what happened at Thursday's show.
