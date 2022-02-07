Madame Tussauds Las Vegas chapel

(Courtesy Madame Tussauds Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- How about tying the knot in front of some A-list celebrity guests?

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is offering weddings at their Little White Chapel with a wax figure guest of your choice.

If you wanted George Clooney... Or Beyonce to witness your special day... Here's your chance.

The ceremony will be ordained by a professional.

Packages start at $200:

Walk-Up Wax Wedding: $199.99 –

  • Ordained “ceremony” in our little white chapel
  • Wedding music to set the mood
  • Bride & Groom sashes
  • Mini bottle of champagne
  • Digital photos

VIP Walk-Up Wax Wedding: $224.99

  • Ordained “ceremony” in our little white chapel with your choice of celeb wax figure in attendance, selected from a provided list
  • Wedding music to set the mood
  • Bride & Groom sashes
  • Mini bottle of champagne
  • Digital photos
  • 1 framed printed photo
  • Couples wax hand

For more information, visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/las-vegas/

