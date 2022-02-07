LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- How about tying the knot in front of some A-list celebrity guests?
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is offering weddings at their Little White Chapel with a wax figure guest of your choice.
If you wanted George Clooney... Or Beyonce to witness your special day... Here's your chance.
The ceremony will be ordained by a professional.
Packages start at $200:
Walk-Up Wax Wedding: $199.99 –
- Ordained “ceremony” in our little white chapel
- Wedding music to set the mood
- Bride & Groom sashes
- Mini bottle of champagne
- Digital photos
VIP Walk-Up Wax Wedding: $224.99
- Ordained “ceremony” in our little white chapel with your choice of celeb wax figure in attendance, selected from a provided list
- Wedding music to set the mood
- Bride & Groom sashes
- Mini bottle of champagne
- Digital photos
- 1 framed printed photo
- Couples wax hand
For more information, visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/las-vegas/
