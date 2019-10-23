So, Macaulay Culkin likes Lizzo. But was he "Good As Hell" though?
Judge for yourself when you check out the actor's dance moves at a recent Lizzo concert in Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance... You get up there and do a silly dance.
The former child star shared a video on his official Instagram account of him jamming after the singer-rapper invited him onstage.
"When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance... You get up there and do a silly dance," he wrote in the caption.
He even scored a hug from her after.
The breakout year of Lizzo continues with a No. 1 hit, "Truth Hurts," and fellow celebs from Beyoncé to Rihanna loving the artist and her music.
Now we can add Culkin to the list.
Guess we know whose music he's rocking when he's "Home Alone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.