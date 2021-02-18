LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of the Silver & Black will soon be able to dine at a Raiders-themed eatery at The M Resort.
The property on Thursday announced the official name of the Raiders-themed restaurant at the resort in Henderson: Raiders Tavern & Grill.
According to a release, the eatery is scheduled to open its doors in the coming weeks and will feature more than 3,400 square feet of dining space as well as two bars, Raiders memorabilia and merchandise.
The M Resort says that the first of its kind, Raiders Tavern & Grill lends its design and atmosphere to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports.
“The M Resort has been a great environment for the players, coaches, alumni and staff, so when discussion began to lend our name to a restaurant, it just made sense to look right here,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “With the launch of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, fans and the public at large will be immersed in the Silver & Black experience through décor and memorabilia while enjoying great food, drinks and service.”
