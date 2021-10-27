LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will hold a series of Halloween events this week in the valley.
Officers in each area command will put on a variety of safe and sane Halloween events tailored to meet the needs of their community.
The events are happening October 27 and 28:
- October 27:
- Spring Valley Area Command
- Trunk or Treat:
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 8445 Eldora Ave.
- October 28:
- Bolden Area Command
- Honk or Treat Parade:
- 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Parade will stop at 8 locations.
- Visit Bolden Area Command Facebook for details.
- October 28:
- Enterprise Area Command
- Monster Mash:
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Crossing
- 7950 W. Windmill Lane
- October 28:
- Convention Center Area Command & South Central Area Command
- Trunk or Treat:
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 750 Sierra Vista Drive
- October 28:
- Southeast Area Command
- Trunk or Treat:
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Silver Bowl Park
- 6800 E. Russell Road
All events are free. Families and kids of all ages are invited to join the officers, play games and get candy.
