LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation at a Las Vegas night club early Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
About 2:22 a.m., the singer committed battery against two individuals in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at an unspecified resort, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
However, police say the victims did not want to prosecute, so Derulo, who was trespassed, was not cited or arrested.
Additional details were not provided by police Tuesday afternoon, but TMZ reported the R&B star was mistaken for Usher. The outlet says Derulo punched and slapped multiple men during the incident before security intervened.
