LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All Star Cars is the luxury rental service in Las Vegas that gives you the chance to drive your dream car for 24 hours.
From Ferrari to Lamborghini, All Star Car service offers a wide variety of luxury vehicles that one may never be able to afford. But with their rental service, you can live out your dream of driving one.
"We cater to everybody who wants to come through Vegas, drive the car for 24 hours and have that experience," said Joseph Cueller, Operating Partner of All Star Cars. "From renting the car to being able to pick you up from the airport, picking you up from the hotel, bringing you over here to pick the car, we help plan your day for your luxury experience."
All Star Cars is located at 4000 W Ali Baba Ln Suite F&G. You can get more information at allstarcarslv.com.
